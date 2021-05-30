Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,056,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $41,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ETH stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $727.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.