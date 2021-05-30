Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Etsy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Etsy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

