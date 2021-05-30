Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 81.0% in May

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the April 29th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

