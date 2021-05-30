EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

EDRY opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

