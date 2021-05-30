Everest Price Hits $0.28 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Everest has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $568,659.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00308433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00853516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

