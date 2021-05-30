Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 372.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Exelon by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

