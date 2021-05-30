Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

