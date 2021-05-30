Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average is $282.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

