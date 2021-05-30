Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.07% of Teleflex worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 46.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Teleflex by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

TFX opened at $402.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

