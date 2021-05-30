Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,650 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $44.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83.

