Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fastly were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,257. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

