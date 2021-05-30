FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $82,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $314.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

