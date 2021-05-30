Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 29,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,642,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.