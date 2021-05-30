Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.