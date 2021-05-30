Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

