Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

