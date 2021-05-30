Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

