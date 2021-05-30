Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 651 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medallia were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $20,080,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA opened at $25.67 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.