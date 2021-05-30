Fifth Third Bancorp Has $257,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

