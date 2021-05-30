Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV opened at $99.45 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.