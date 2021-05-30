Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 6,177 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4,941.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $425,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,104 shares of company stock worth $3,507,379. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

