Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 15.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist decreased their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Veracyte stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

