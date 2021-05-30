Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $431,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,517,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.