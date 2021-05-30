Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,162,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

