Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $472.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.91 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

