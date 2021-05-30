Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,599,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $298.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.33 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

