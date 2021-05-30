Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

