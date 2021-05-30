Financial Contrast: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) & Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 5 6 0 2.55 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus target price of $109.58, suggesting a potential downside of 12.61%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.05%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 5.72% 13.86% 5.32% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastman Chemical and PureCycle Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $8.47 billion 2.02 $478.00 million $6.15 20.39 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins. It serves the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, and window and protective films, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents; Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non- phthalate plasticizers to the industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, aerospace, personal hygiene, and consumables markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

