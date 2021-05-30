Financial Contrast: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) vs. Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Utz Brands and Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Utz Brands currently has a consensus price target of $25.95, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Coffee.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $964.31 million 3.28 -$96.51 million N/A N/A Coffee $74.34 million 0.46 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utz Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Utz Brands has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands N/A 2.70% 1.66% Coffee 0.96% 3.87% 2.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Coffee on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc. manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

