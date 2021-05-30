Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

