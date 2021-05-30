Financial Review: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Alphabet alerts:

This table compares Alphabet and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 8.65 $40.27 billion $58.61 40.21 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 26.11% 23.54% 16.78% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alphabet and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 41 0 2.95 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $2,498.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.