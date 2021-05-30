First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of FR stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

