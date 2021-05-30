First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CEO Sells $366,962.40 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRME opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

