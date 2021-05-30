First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NXTG opened at $74.68 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61.

