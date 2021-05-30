First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

Shares of FPXE opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

