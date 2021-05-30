First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,402 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

