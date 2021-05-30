First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
NYSE:FIV opened at $9.47 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
