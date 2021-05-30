First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of FIV opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $9.49.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.