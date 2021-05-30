First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of FIV opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $9.49.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.