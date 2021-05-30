Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $177.10 on Friday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,431 shares of company stock worth $20,393,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

