Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.