Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 104,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

