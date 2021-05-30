FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 620,105 shares.The stock last traded at $34.76 and had previously closed at $34.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

