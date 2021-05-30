Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

