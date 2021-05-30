Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

