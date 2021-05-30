Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.45

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $6.88. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 138,423 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

