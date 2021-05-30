Fractal Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $260,893.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00314489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00193537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00832716 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

