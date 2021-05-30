Francis M. Fetsko Sells 1,299 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

