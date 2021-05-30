Francis M. Fetsko Sells 1,299 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
