Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,500 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,635,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,232,594. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

