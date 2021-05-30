Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 221.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 6.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 781,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,619 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

LVS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 5,644,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

