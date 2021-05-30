Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Up to $47.25

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.25, but opened at $50.80. Freedom shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 7,032 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

